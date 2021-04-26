Watch
One dead, three injured in crash on U.S. 6 in Utah Co.

A fatal crash forced Utah Highway Patrol troopers to close a section of U.S. 6 in Utah County Sunday night.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 26, 2021
SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person is dead after a head-on collision on U.S. 6 in Utah County Sunday night.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, it happened shortly before 9 p.m. near milepost 186.

An eastbound Chevrolet Silverado crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze.

According to UHP, the crash resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man who had been a passenger in the Cruze. His name was not released.

The Cruze's driver and a passenger in the Silverado were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Silverado's driver suffered minor injuries.

Both directions of the highway were closed as of 10:15 Sunday night.

UHP reported eastbound traffic was being turned around and westbound traffic was being diverted at U.S. 89.

Both directions of U.S. 6 reopened by 2:09 a.m.

