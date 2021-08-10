Attempted sexual assault reported near University of Utah campus

SALT LAKE CITY — Police at the University of Utah continue to investigate an attempted sexual assault that was reported on August 8, and have increased patrols in the area.

It occurred on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Red Butte Canyon area by the University's campus; the alleged attacker is described as being an older male with a light complexion who was riding a bicycle on the trail.

Based on the investigation at this point, they believe there is no imminent threat to the campus community, and the victim is receiving support from crisis specialists.

Campus security wants to remind the community that courtesy escorts are available at the main campus by calling 801-585-2677 and at the University of Utah's Hospital at 801-581-2294.

There is also a SafeRide program available to all campus community members, and the Center for Student Wellness Victim-Survivor Advocates provides confidential support for those who have experienced violence attempts or attacks.

Campus security also reminds people to let a family member or friend know of travel plans and an estimated time of arrival or return so they can notify police as quickly as possible if there is a problem.

Suspicious activities should be reported to University Police at 801-585-2677, and reports should provide as many details as possible.

If anyone has information regarding Sunday's attempted assault, contact University Police at 801-585-2677.