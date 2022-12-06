Audubon Christmas Bird Count seeks volunteers for 123rd annual event

SALT LAKE CITY — Bird watchers have reason to celebrate this holiday season—not all winged creatures have flown south, and the Audubon Society wants bird lovers to help them during their 123rd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

It's a nationwide effort running from December 14—January 5, 2023. Participants will be given a 15 mile diameter circle in which to hike or drive, counting every bird they see or hear.

To help Audubon get an accurate count, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting events around the state—some require specific expertise, so make sure it's a count that matches your skill level.

Birds volunteers can expect to see include robins, shrikes, Canada geese, sandhill cranes, bald and golden eagles, waterfowl, and sometimes rare species.

DWR counts will held as follows:

Cedar City—Friday, December 16

Contact DWR Wildlife Biologist Danielle Finlayson at 801-231-1911 or dfinlayson@utah.gov to RSVP and receive an assigned area to survey.

Uintah County—Saturday, December 17

DWR is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“During these annual counts, we’ve collected more than 100 years of information about birds. We’re using the data to assess the overall health of bird populations and to implement any conservation actions that may be needed for species survival,” said DWR Regional Conservation Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby.

“Recent studies have shown that over 3 billion birds have been lost in North America in the last 50 years, which is why collecting this data is so important. Birds are indicators of what’s happening in an environment. The data we gather about our local birds provides valuable information for conservation efforts worldwide.”

These events are free, but volunteers are asked to register in advance.

Find out about all Christmas Bird Counts in Utah here.