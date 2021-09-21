Authorities resume search for Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of Gabby Petito, in Florida nature reserve

VENICE, Fla. — On Tuesday, the North Port Police Department said it would start searching for Brian Laundrie again in the Carlton Reserve. This time coming in through the Venice, Florida side.

This morning’s briefing in the Carlton. pic.twitter.com/GodNENyt2b — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 21, 2021

Laundrie is the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

The Friends of the Carlton Reserve, a nonprofit that describes itself as being "in support of one of Sarasota County's natural lands," said in a Facebook message that "staff has notified us that effective Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, the Carlton Reserve is closed until further notice."

Curt Anderson/AP Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in North Port, Fla. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)

The search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve has resumed after the FBI spent hours with his parents at their home in nearby North Port, Fla., on Monday.

Search warrant documents reveal new details in Gabby Petito case; Final autopsy results could take up to two weeks

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles from all around the state are at Carlton Reserve Monday, which is now blocked off at the entrance.

Search teams held a briefing at about 8:30 a.m. local time, according to Fox News.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation you're asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

