Avalanche danger remains high for Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Avalanche danger will remain high across Utah over the next two days. The Utah Avalanche Center has put out its danger rating for Utah mountains and ranked 6 of the 9 areas they track as "High" danger.

Logan, Uintas, Salt Lake, Ogden, Provo, and Skyline all are marked as high danger according to the Utah Avalanche Center. Moab is also marked as having considerable avalanche danger. The National Weather Service says heavy snow and strong winds have created widespread areas of unstable snow.

You can find a breakdown of each of the areas impacted by the warnings here.

Utahns are being advised to avoid all avalanche terrain. Nearly two dozen reports of avalanches were received by the Utah Avalanche Center Sunday.