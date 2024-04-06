Award winning pizza maker celebrates National Deep Dish Pizza Day

SUGAR HOUSE, Utah — An award-winning chef in Sugar House showed FOX 13 what a pizza considered "Best of State" in celebration of National Deep Dish Pizza Day.

Chef Joshua Poticha is the owner of Bricks Corner in Salt Lake City, a restaurant specializing in Detroit-styled pizza. Potica is from Chicago and went to Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland, Oregon.

"I worked for Marriott Hotels, I interned under Wolfgang Puck," he said. "So I come from a fine dining background but always had dreams of owning a pizzeria."

Since opening Bricks Corner, Poticha has won the "Best of State" award for deep-dish pizza for three consecutive years.

"The story of it actually goes back to the forties in Detroit at an auto manufacturing facility and it was in a, a Sicilian immigrant, took a Sicilian dough and put it into a parts pan, cleaned out a parts pan and put it in there and then loaded it with cheese and ran the cheese all the way around to the edges and, and then baked at a high temperature," he said. "There was a reaction between the steel pan, the Sicilian dough, the cheese and the heat of the oven that created this gorgeous golden crown crust all the way around it."

Poticha says this process of making pizza can be very labor intensive, involving letting the dough rise and knocking it back down repeatedly.

"Which creates really nice air bubbles within the dough, which creates an almost velvety inside," he said. "Then you have the crispy bottom and the cheese around the edges of it."

For anyone looking for deep-dish pizza that Poticha considers "to die for," his restaurant is open every day.