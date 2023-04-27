Baby animals, Arbor Day fun, 'Minefest' and MORE happening this weekend

Can you believe it's already the last weekend in April? Mother nature is treating us all to a weekend off from stormy conditions, so head out to a weekend event near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email us at news@fox13now.com.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

DAVIS COUNTY

Burn Camp 5K

This isn't your average 5k race. Face painting, prizes, a raffle and more will be at this event to benefit real-life superheroes through the University of Utah Burn Camp programs. Happening Saturday at Barnes Park in Kaysville.

North Salt Lake Arbor Day

Plant trees at Legacy Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. to celebrate arbor day! The annual event will help beautify the area and provides a great chance for community members to give back. North Salt Lake is a "Tree City USA" and this is one of the events required for them to keep the designation that they received in 2009.

IRON COUNTY

Southern Utah Festival of Colors

Celebrate color, spring, love and new life at the Festival of Colors on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Three Peaks Oasis in Cedar City. Tickets are required and attendees will be able to throw colored powders as well as enjoy live DJs, inflatable rides, vendors food and more.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Tillman Honor Run

Sun Devils unite! To honor the legacy of Arizona State University alum and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, an honor run will be hosted on Saturday at Alpha Coffee. Participants have to register to participate but a 4.2 mile fun run/walk fit for the whole family will be a great time in the beautiful weather. Each participant receives a medal and a race shirt.

World Tai Chi and Qi Gong Day



To celebrate World Tai Chi and Qi Gong Day, Tai Chi schools from around Utah will be at Washington Park on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to promote the benefits of Tai Chi and Qi Gong Day and how it has transformed lives.

Tattoo showdown



On historic Main Street in Midvale attendees can tour eight different tattoo shops as artists compete in a tattoo showdown. If tattoos aren't your scene, there will also be vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and giveaways. Tickets to enter the tattoo competition will be $10, but other entertainment is free.

Minefest

Minecrafters - this event is for you. At the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday. youtubers, escape rooms, live tournaments, a costume contest, workshops and more will tickle the fancy of any Minecraft fan. Tickets range from $30-$40 and the event is happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art in the Park

Live performances, food trucks, art activities for kids, live murals and plenty of art booths will be at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's a free event and perfect for any art enthusiast in your family!

Fiesta 5K

This fun run is sure to be a party! Happening at the River Oaks golf course in Sandy, runners will take their marks on Saturday at 9 a.m. After the race, it's fiesta time!

Gardening Fundamentals Workshop

As the weather warms up, it's time to pull out the gardening gloves and get your space in tip-top shape! Happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Main Library in Salt Lake City, learn about the art and science of mushroom cultivation with local mycologist Katie Lawson. Topics covered in the workshop include water-wise gardening, herb care, fermentation and canning, beekeeping and more!

Dandelion Fest

A fun-filled day celebrating military kids both past and present will be hosted at the Gateway Olympic Plaza on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Games, resources and freebies will be at this celebration to spread awareness about challenges military children face as well as celebrate their success.

Parent and Pirate Date night

Parents will help their pirates (kids) make a coin purse then go on an escape-room-type treasure hunt with interactions with Captain Hook and Peter Pan along the way! Play on a life-sized pirate ship, get an inflatable sword and more at this family-fun night. Tickets are required for this themed night on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. in South Jordan.

Millcreek Fun Run and Obstacle Course

This all-ages race with crazy obstacles is one mile long and pets are welcome! The race starts at 10 a.m., but a pre-race party and an after-party with free roller skating at Millcreek Common will make this event a full day of fun for anybody in the family.

TOOELE COUNTY

Barnyard Babies



On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grantsville Clark Historic Farm, celebrate spring and new life by petting baby animals and exotic species! Pony rides, games, art show, vendors, food, art, dancing and more will be there!

UTAH COUNTY

Cougar Pride March

Cougar Pride Center, an LGBTQ+ resource center for BYU students, is hosting a march and concert on Saturday to celebrate the progress made for marginalized groups. After the march, a benefit concert at 7 p.m. will feature performers Mindy Gledhill, Talin Everett, Kory Edgewood, and Little Moon. Free RSVP is required for the concert but no RSVP is required for the march. The march will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Firefighter pancake breakfast

Support the North Fork Fire Department at the annual Firefighters Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Hosted at Sundance Mountain resort in the rehearsal hall. Tickets are required but all proceeds benefit the fire department.

Family Fun Concert

This concert geared toward kids will be an interactive exploration of instruments, rhythm, dynamics and tempo. Happening at the Lehi Arts Council on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Spring Flute Clinic

Beginning to advanced flutists can head to the spring flute clinic with the Utah County Flute Choir on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This clinic will include small group rehearsals, different workshops and a public recital/concert at 6 p.m. Registration is required! Happening at the Hive Collaborative in Provo.

WASATCH COUNTY

Heber Valley Farm Baby Celebration

Interact with and learn about different farm animals plus take a hay ride and play on the farm lawn on Friday and Saturday at Heber Valley Farm. The fun is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.and VIP tickets will let attendees calf feeding and milk barn tours.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Arbor Day Celebration



Trees! Birds love them, squirrels love them and people love them too! On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can help plant trees around J.C. Snow Park that will add "overall beauty and wonder [to] St/ George." Don't miss this chance to get dirty and help the planet!

Cotton Days



From April 24-April 30, Washington City is celebrating "Cotton Days" with concerts, parades, movie nights, community breakfast, "cotton fest," car show, tractor pull and MORE! The fun is happening at various times throughout the weekend, so check out the schedule for all the details.

WEBER COUNTY

Earth Day Birthday



A plant sale and swap, community booths, free classes, activities, soil lead screening food and more will all be available at this Earth Day birthday party at the Ogden Botanical Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will get a free tomato start while supplies last!

Cinco de Mayo Car Show



Dust off your car and head to the second annual car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall White Center in Ogden. Also at the event will be live music, food trucks and a kid's carnival.

Museums at Union Station's Living Heritage Festival

