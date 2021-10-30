Baby costume competition hosted at Davis Hospital and Medical Center

LAYTON, Utah — Spaghetti and Meatballs, a minion, a penguin and Wonder Woman are just some of the costumes that babies at Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton wore to celebrate their first Halloweens.

There's no tricks here, these costumes are an absolute treat to look at.

Over the last month, 10 teams of nurses who work on the neo-natal intensive care unit have worked to create handmade costumes for babies within the hospital during the hallow-weekend.

Davis Hospital and Medical Center

The motivation behind the costumes was to provide a team building opportunity for the nurses, bring holiday spirit into the unit and show how much the nurses care about the babies in the NICU.

Most importantly, staff hope that these costumes help create a memory for the babies' parents and other family members who can't visit the nursery or NICU due to the pandemic.

The families were all excited to see what costume their baby would get and the costumes, which families will be able to keep, are a reminder of the love and care the nurses had while caring for the first moments of their child's life.

Davis Hospital and Medical Center

“We knew that this would be a fun activity for the nurses to show the parents just how much their little ones mean to us and how much we care about each of them,” said the NICU’s Clinical Coordinator, Keera Nielson in a press release.

Although all the babies are winners in our book, the winners of the costume contest were:

First Place: Spaghetti and Meatballs

Second Place: Chick and Egg

Third Place: Minion

Davis Hospital and Medical Center

Davis Hospital and Medical Center