Baby zebra born at Utah's Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo has welcomed a new baby zebra into the world named Bryce.

Bryce is a female who was born on April 14. Her mother is a 9-year-old zebra named Ziva. In a statement, the zoo said this was Ziva’s third birth and according to Michelle Olandese, Animal Care Supervisor, "Ziva is an experienced mother which means she does what comes naturally without much staff help.”

Keepers said that Ziva’s labor and delivery were almost “textbook”; Bryce was successfully standing, nursing, and investigating her surroundings while staying close to mom shortly after birth.

The gestation period for Hartmann’s zebras is about 12 months, with one foal born at a time.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has six Hartmann’s zebras: Poppy, Scooby, Ziva, Archie, Zibby and now the youngest of the herd, Bryce!

There are three species of zebra in the world: Grevy’s (endangered), Plains (near-threatened), and Mountain or Hartmann’s zebra (vulnerable). Hartmann’s zebras can be found in the deserts and semi-deserts of southwestern Africa and at elevations of up to 6,600 ft. At high temperatures, the striped pattern of the zebra may serve as camouflage. Similar to human fingerprints, each zebra has a distinct stripe pattern; no two zebras are alike.

As temperatures start to warm, Bryce and mom, Ziva can be seen at the African Savanna exhibit, along with the rest of the herd! The zoo has something for every age, and no two visits to the zoo are ever the same. From a new zebra foal to Amur leopard cubs, there’s always something new at the zoo!