Flooding turns backyards into swamps in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Some backyards are turning into swamps from flooding in northern Utah.

In Marriott-Slaterville, the Broudrero family's once green and grassy backyard now resembles a lake.

“Just a few days ago it was all green," said Dan Broudrero.

Broudrero is now looking at fish in his backyard, and his neighbors' cows wading through water.

“This all happened basically overnight," he said.

His children were playing soccer in the yard Friday, and by Tuesday they were literally kayaking through it.

“If it stays like this it’s really not that big of a deal. It might ruin the crop, but it’s not catastrophic," said Broudrero, "But if we get a rapid warmup and it all comes down in a hurry, then it’ll be a different story.”

Just a town over in Plain City, neighbors were reminded of 1983 floods this weekend as the Weber River rose near their yards.

“This whole field, it ends up being a lake when the river goes over," pointed out Brent Sherman, who lives alongside the river.

Sandbags are still peaking out of his backyard from flood preparations in 2011.

He and his neighbor Steve Smith said they feel more prepared should the river flow toward their backyards now compared to years ago.

“I wouldn’t say we’re not expecting it to flood, but we’re not expecting it to be any worse. This might fill up. It’s still kind of high bank over here," said Smith.