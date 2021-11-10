Bail reform advances in Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — After months of negotiations, a bill that reforms Utah's bail system is advancing in the Utah State Legislature.

Earlier this year, the Utah State Legislature repealed a bill that was passed the year before, reforming the bail system in the state. It was over complaints from some in the bail bonds industry and law enforcement.

Since then, negotiations have been under way on ways to advance the bill. In an interview with FOX 13, Rep. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City, said she believed they had finally reached a good compromise.

"Really, the heart of the bill is we’re directing judges to consider other conditions of release that will more appropriately address the risk factors that an individual defendant may pose," she said.

The bill had positive public comment in the Judiciary Interim Committee. It will get a vote on the House floor as early as Thursday.