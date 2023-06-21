Balloon rally, summer beach party, Filipino Independence Day festival and MORE happening this weekend!

It's the first official weekend of summer and the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy some community fun happening near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, let us know about it by emailing news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Railroad Centennial

Commemorate 100 years since the Union Pacific Railroad built the Cedar City Railroad Depot with exhibits, free train rides, movie nights, a scavenger hunt, party in the park, music and more! The fun is happening on Friday and Saturday throughout the day at various places throughout town.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally

As hot air balloons lift into the southern Utah sky, enjoy an unforgettable wave of color as well as food, crafts, inflatables and more! Live music will bring this party to the next level. Happening Friday and Saturday on Panguitch's historic Main Street.

MILLARD COUNTY

Rusty Relics Antique Tractor Show

Check out some cool tractors and grab a bite to eat at this event happening Saturday at the Territorial State House in Fillmore! New and old tractors are welcome! Show off your stuff and enjoy some great company of other tractor enthusiasts.

UTAH COUNTY

Summer Beach Party



An animal show, beach games, live entertainment and more at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo from 4-9 p.m. on Friday! Bring your sunscreen for this night of family fun!

Children's Parade



More than 2,000 participants will take to the streets in Provo on Saturday morning for a children's parade! Kids are arranged in categories and accompanied by marching bands as they meet police officers and firefighters as well as show off their American pride! Staging for the parade begins at 9:30!

Utah Life Festival



To commemorate the anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson case, a festival will be hosted at Vineyard Grove Park. The event includes bounce houses, food, entertainment all while raising money for the Pro-Life Utah Life Grant Program. Happening Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

American Folk Ensemble

Bluegrass music, clog dancing, and American folk dance styles will all be showcased at this show on Saturday at 7 p.m. at University Place in Orem. FREE to the public!

Here Comes The Sun Payson rock festival



At Memorial Park in Payson, this festival will celebrate rock with local bands, food trucks, vendor booths and more! Entry is free and the event is family-friendly! Happening Friday from 2-10 p.m.

Lehi Round-Up Week



A community breakfast, miniature float parade, rodeo, family fun day, art, entertainment and MORE will be in Lehi this weekend to celebrate the city and all of its residents. Fun is happening all throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various locations withing the city.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Afro-Arts Celebration



Juneteenth celebrations continue in Utah with this festival to enjoy African artists perform. Poetry, music, dancing and kids' performances will all be happening from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Alliance Theater. Tickets required!

Hogle Zoo'au: After-Hours Event



Celebrating Pacific Island culture and animals at this special event held outside zoo hours! A Luau performance, music, food and more will celebrate culture in Utah. Tickets required for this event happening Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Summer at Snowbasin



Just as the last flakes of snow have melted at Snowbasin, summer activities are kicking off! Hiking, sightseeing, mini golf, shopping, mountain biking and the Blues &Brews event is starting this weekend.

Filipino Independence Day Festival



FREE admission to this festival to celebrate Philippine Independence Day and culture in Utah! Food vendors, games for kids and adults, entertainment and MORE kicks off at the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer at the confluence



Enjoy some brews as well as delicious food, "funky" bluegrass music and take a moment to enjoy the Jordan River at this event on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Local causes will be in attendance educating visitors on community initiatives.

Gardening Fundamentals Workshop



Gardening season is fully underway and if you need a little direction on what to plant, how to water correctly, and more! This month's workshop is focusing on water wise gardening and irrigation. Happening from 8-10 a.m. at the Main Library.

Taylorsville Dayzz



Parade, petting zoo, carnival rides, food booths, concerts, fireworks and MORE will help to celebrate Taylorsville and its residents all weekend! All the fun is happening at Valley Regional Park, but you'll want to check the schedule for specific times!

Queer Pride Market Finale!



To mark the last weekend during pride month - head to Under the Umbrella Bookstore on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. to shop, mingle and party with the community during Pride! Masks are required for the event. Attendees will be able to shop exclusive merch from local LGBTQIA2S+ artists and makers.

Riverton Town Days

Riverton Town Days kicked off this week and there's plenty going on for the entire family! This weekend, festivities include a rodeo! Tickets are required and rodeos are happening on Friday and Saturday nights. Check out the full schedule for events coming up in conjunction with Riverton Town Days - the fun extends through July 4!

Fort Herriman Town Days



At the largest city event in Herriman of the year, celebrate with a carnival, shows, a parade, a fireworks show and plenty of local entertainment through Saturday! The festival kicked off on Monday and is running through Saturday with a fireworks show to finish things off. Check out the full schedule for specifics on times.

Utah Arts Festival



Music, poetry, art, food, writing workshops and all things creativity is happening this weekend at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The festival is FREE and will inspire you to get creative and make something unique to you!

WASATCH COUNTY

Back to the 50s car show



All makes and models of cars are welcome to join in this car show at Heber City Main Street Park happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music, games and awards will be features at the event and car owners will be available to chat about their vehicles! Don't miss it.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Desertscape International Film Festival

Film enthusiasts unite for this festival held at The Electric Theater in St. George, Utah. This is the fifth year of the festival and independent films, shorts an features from around the world will be shown. In addition, special guests, Q&A's, panels, live music and more will be at the festival. Tickets required.

WEBER COUNTY

West Haven Days



A baby contest, pickleball tournament, rodeo, quilt show, car show, community breakfast, parade, fair, concert and fireworks all wrapped into one event to celebrate West Haven through the weekend! The fun is happening at various times, check the schedule for all the info.

Pleasant View Founders Day

