Band injured in accident following Salt Lake City tour stop

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of a rock band touring the country says it's lucky its members are still alive after the group's van collided with a semi truck while touring in Salt Lake City.

“It was like we should’ve died. It doesn’t make any sense that we’re all OK,” said guitarist Brandon Watkins of the band Year of the Knife.

The group made up of twin brothers Aaron and Andrew Kisielewski, along with Brandon and his wife Madi, had just performed at The Urban Lounge in on June 27 when they packed up and started driving to their next stop in Colorado Springs.

“We usually drive maybe two hours at night after the show,” said Watkins, “So, I believe we got about 30 minutes out from wherever we were in Salt Lake."

Watkins said he doesn’t remember much from that night because of the concussion he got from the crash. His injuries were minor compared to those of his bandmates.

“The driver was Aaron. It broke his femur and it busted his carotid artery,” he explained, “And then the passenger was Andy, his twin brother, and it broke both of his ankles.”

Madi Watkins, who's the lead vocalist for the band, is still suffering from her injuries after being placed in a medically-induced coma.

“She's a little more responsive every day. Like if we tell her, ‘Squeeze my hand, open your eyes, move your arm,' those kinds of simple commands she can follow,” Brandon said.

Madi is still suffering from severe head trauma, spinal trauma, a broken clavicle, broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, a broken femur, a broken ankle, fractures in her spine, compound fractures in her face and a broken jaw.

“She's going to have to go through a lot of speech therapy, cognitive therapy, a lot of rehabilitation. So we're going to be here for a long time,” said Watkins.

Salt Lake City will be the Watkins' home while Madi is at the University of Utah Hospital.

“She needs thoughts and prayers and good energy, whatever, whatever you can offer, we'll take it,” said Watkins.

CLICK HERE to help with Madi Watkins' hospital bills and for new equipment for the band.

