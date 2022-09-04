Bangerter Highway closed after fatal crash near Jordan Landing

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Taylorsville man is dead after a crash on Bangerter Highway near Jordan Landing Saturday morning.

West Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News that a 67 year-old man was driving in the southbound lane of Bangerter Highway near 7300 South when he accidentally sideswiped a concrete barrier and then went off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The southbound lanes are currently closed as officers conduct their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if possible.

