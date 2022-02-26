Watch
Bangerter Highway closed in West Jordan after body found on road

Posted at 7:12 AM, Feb 26, 2022
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The southbound lanes of Bangerter Highway remain closed at 7800 South due to police activity.

According to officials with West Jordan Police, officers responded to a call that came in around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a body in the middle of the road.

Once on scene, they found the body of a 20 year-old male, who was already deceased by the time they arrived.

A preliminary investigation found stab wounds on the body, and blunt trauma injuries that indicate that the victim was thrown from the vehicle while it was traveling at a high speed.

The area is closed down as they continue to investigate the crime scene, but they anticipate that the lanes will reopen around 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

