Barbies, your dream house is rolling into Salt Lake City on April 27

SALT LAKE CITY — Barbies, get ready! Your dream house will be rolling into Salt Lake City on Saturday to celebrate Barbie's 60th anniversary of her very first house.

It's part of the 2024 Barbie Truck Dream House Living Tour which is traveling around the country.

Barbie's ultimate dream house will offer lots of Barbie swag for purchase, including t-shirts, jackets, blankets, key chains, and even pet bowls.

FWD PR

It'll all be happening in the courtyard at Fashion Place on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., so get your Barbie on and celebrate.