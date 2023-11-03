Barn under construction deemed total loss after fire

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A barn under construction in Wasatch County was completely destroyed Friday morning after a fire sparked, sending the entire structure up in flames.

Crews were called to the barn in the skyridge development on Jordanelle Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m., local officials reported.

When they arrived, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames and a joint attack effort began with firefighters from Wasatch County and Park City.

Officials said no injuries were reported as part of the fire and the structure was unoccupied, meaning no animals were inside.

The structure was deemed a total loss and a cause is still under investigation.

In total, three engines, two trucks and two ambulances were present to help with firefighting efforts.