Barrel program rolls into new year with aim to conserve water, benefit Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular program is making its return to Utah as 15 municipalities in the state are partnering with the Utah Rivers Council to help conserve water.

The Rain Harvest Barrel Program is entering its tenth year. Over the past decade, the council has distributed 11,000 barrels in northern Utah. Every time it rains enough to fill one 50-gallon barrel, about 550,000 total gallons of water are saved during each rain event.

While the barrels are used to collect drinking water, they also help reduce the demand on municipal water supplies. Capturing rainwater also improves water quality by preventing urban runoff from flowing over streets and gutters, washing pollutants into streams, and eventually into the Great Salt Lake.

"This is going benefit the Great Salt Lake, both of those amenities of water conservation and improved water quality," explained Zach Frankel with the Utah Rivers Council. "And there's a small benefit that accrues from saving a little bit of money from not having to use outdoor irrigation water."

Municipalities participating in this year's program include Lehi, Murray and Weber County.

"Weber county was part of this program last year for the first time, had a great experience. The county commissioners are solidly on-board and believe this is a great step in the way of water conservation," said Sean Wilkinson, Director of Weber County Community Development.

More than 2,000 subsidized rain barrels will be offered by the 15 municipalities participating at a cost of $55 per barrel, while residents outside the specific areas can purchase barrels for $83-dollars.

The hope of the Utah Rivers Council is to distribute 3,000 rain barrels.