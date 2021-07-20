Barricaded subject fires at officers in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A barricaded subject in Salt Lake City shot at officers Tuesday, forcing the closure of a section of Redwood Road.

According to police officials, at around 12:30 p.m., the subject shot at officers, who then returned fire before the person barricaded themselves inside the location. No officers were injured in the incident, but the condition of the subject is unknown.

Officials continue to negotiate with the subject in hopes of a "peaceful resolution."

A heavy police presence is outside what appears to be an apartment complex at 800 North and Redwood Road.

It is not known if the subject is alone or with others.

Both directions of Redwood Road between 700 and 1000 North are closed.

