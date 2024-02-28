Battle lines drawn over future of Tremonton war memorial

TREMONTON, Utah — A new plan by Tremonton City would turn a portion of Midland Square into a plaza for events and gatherings, but some residents are upset and members of the military are concerned about what the development means for a popular war memorial.

“It is sacred for all of us," said David Kilfoyle, Commander of American Legion Post #76 when talking about the location.

The memorial in the heart of Tremonton has the names of those who have served and sacrificed, with flags waving and reverence in the air.

“We’re standing here. We can look at the beautiful blue sky, we can look at the road, we can do whatever we want. We don’t have to worry about packing a rifle with us wherever we go and a .45 pistol like we have to. We don’t have to worry about that. And you know why?," Kilfoyle asked. "Because of the names that are on these plaques.”

The new plaza concept is funded with over $400,000 in grant money.

“Flattening the space, putting in some public restrooms, a shade structure that we can bring a stage in if we would like to have concerts or announcements," explained Tremonton City Parks and Recreation Director Zach Lefevre,

“Our goal is to try to draw in as many people as we can into the downtown areas so that we can revitalize the area, so that we can start to help our merchants, let people see what a great place Tremonton is," said city council member and mayor pro tempore, Bret Rohde.

One concern residents have is that the memorial would be changed to make space for the plaza.

“They fought for us and our freedoms, and when we demoralize them by adding a three ring circus and a stage? That’s just wrong," said resident Kristie Bowcutt

But the city says its messaging wasn't perfect and the plans would keep the war memorial intact.

“We not have put that out as well as we could have, but that is for sure, the intent of Tremonton City is to make sure that the memorial is preserved and remains the sacred site that it is,” promised Rohde.

The hope is that improvements to the park would bring more people to learn about those honored in the memorial and using it as a teaching tool for future generations.

“A lot of them have grandfathers on here and didn’t realize it. Didn’t realize that was here," said Kilfoyle. "When we escort them through here and take them through and explain to them what this is like, they really know why we are free.”

Midland Square has previously hosted community events through the years. The city hopes to continue working with residents to ease everyone’s concerns and make it a space that residents can be proud of.

“I guess it’s time to re-evaluate a little bit, in my mind and we need to take into account their feelings,” Rohde said of those opposed to the project.

As of now, the concept remains in the planning stages with more opportunity for public comment planned going forward.