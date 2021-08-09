BBB warns Utahns about rent relief scams

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Better Business Bureau is warning Utahns about scammers who are targeting those at risk of eviction.

According to the BBB, the scammers call people who have fallen behind on their rent to offer them a “relief grant.”

They tell the person that after a processing fee is paid, the grant money will be sent.

However, after the victim pays the fee, no grant is ever returned.

The Better Business Bureau advises people to double-check any supposed government program, to be wary of out-of-the-blue calls offering assistance, and to never pay a fee for a program that is advertised as ‘free’ because the government will never ask for an advance processing fee.

“Don’t fall for being guaranteed anything,” said Britta Clark with the Better Business Bureau. “When it sounds too good to true, sometimes it is.”

Legitimate resources for renters facing eviction can find them here.