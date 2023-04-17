Prepare for Salt Lake City marathon road closures Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Marathon is preparing for many events on Saturday, April 22 and is warning Utahns to be ready for various road closures throughout the city.

A map shows road closures taking place from midnight to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Salt Lake City Marathon

Races, including a marathon, bike tour, and half marathon begin at the University of Utah and weave their way around the city before ending in the area of 451 S. 200 E.

For the 10K and 5K event, racers begin and end at 451 S. 200 E.

The longest closures will impact the areas around the finish line, however, the majority of closures throughout the rest of the city begin at around 6 a.m. and are lifted at around noon.

Police explained that for the safety of racers and spectators, some segments of the course have to be completely shut down to traffic and drivers are encouraged to stay alert and follow directions from officers.

"Anyone living, working, or visiting Salt Lake City should expect significant and potentially lengthy road closures as participants and spectators navigate the Salt Lake City marathon," police officials explained.