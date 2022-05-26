Be prepared for traffic across Utah for Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to prepare for holiday weekend traffic across the state.

Here's where and when experts believe traffic will hit Utah roads:

Friday May 27:



Southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Expect up to 10-minute delays.

Southbound I-15 near Nephi between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Expect up to 15-minute delays.

Northbound I-15 in Davis County between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Expect up to 15-minute delays.

Eastbound US-40 near Jordanelle Reservoir - Road reduced to one lane north of Heber City. Driver should expect heavy delays Friday afternoon.

Monday May 30:



Expect up to 20 minute delays on Northbound I-15 near Nephi from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Up to 30 minute delays expected driving West through Spanish Fork Canyon from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To keep up with traffic conditions in real-time, click here.