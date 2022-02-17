Be prepared for traffic delays this holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Presidents' Day weekend is coming up, so many Utahns may be making travel plans to enjoy the extra time off, but the Utah Department of Transportation wants drivers to plan ahead for delays on U.S. 6 and I-15 due to heavier traffic.

Traffic engineers have highlighted specific areas where they expect delays to be significant, as follows:

Eastbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 3:30-8:30 p.m.

Southbound I-15 in Cedar City: up to 15-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 2-8 p.m.

Northbound I-15 in Davis County: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Construction on I-80 and I-215 in Salt Lake County has shifted traffic lanes in those areas; the lanes will remain open but heavy traffic means drivers should be particularly alert.

