Bear Canyon miner killed in flash flood, water sweeps up other crews

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A miner working in Bear Canyon was killed Sunday in the flash floods that devastated parts of Utah.

According to the Emery County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:15 p.m. a wall of water and debris came down the canyon near the Gentry Mountain Mine and swept over multiple crews.

Emery County Sheriff's Office

One group, seeing the water coming towards them, attempted to reverse their vehicle and move out of the path of the flood, but were unable to do so. As the group exited the vehicle, water and debris swept one man away and carried him downstream.

Following an all-night search that lasted into the morning, the man's body was discovered about six miles downstream at 11:15 a.m.

Emery County Sheriff's Office

Officials say another man was coming off his shift when the flood overtook his vehicle. The miner was able to reach out to tree and hold on as he was carried a quarter-mile down the canyon. The unidentified man was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A third group consisting of eight men were being carried up to the coal mine when the flood hit their vehicle, causing it to rollover four times. The men were able to kick out the windows of the vehicle and escape to safety.

Emery County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the floods did not impact the underground operations or personnel in the mine.