Bear seen hiding in Salt Lake City neighborhood tree

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police, as well as experts with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, have responded to neighborhood near the Utah State Capitol after a bear was found sitting in a tree.

The bear was reported in the area of 247 West Reed Avenue, police said.

Officials asked that Utahns avoid the area as they respond to the situation and work with Utah DWR to get the bear.

For residents who live on Reed Avenue between 300 West and Wall Street, police asked that they stay inside their homes for the time being. Small pets should also be kept inside until the bear is contained.

No evacuations have been put in place and police emphasized that residents should stay inside.

The Peterman family has lived in the area for several years and says this is the first bear they've seen in their neighborhood.

"My dad just woke me up and said 'There's a bear in the tree'" said 13-year-old Finley Peterman. "It was pretty crazy...I was kind of like flabbergasted."

"The dog just started going crazy in the backyard and my wife went out and brought him in and then about two minutes later we got a text from a message or a text from a neighbor saying that there's a bear in the tree," explained Josh Peterman, Finley's dad.

Josh said he thinks the bear may have come through their yard as they have many large trees. He said he's seen bears before in Utah's outdoors, but never so close to home.

"I spend a fair amount of time in the outdoors and you come across him pretty regularly," he said. "This guy is scared he just wants to get away with us.

Black bears are the only bear species in Utah and while it's not uncommon to see them in the wild, seeing a bear in a Salt Lake City neighborhood is rare.

Officials did not provide immediate details on the size, age or weight of the bear.

