Beaver County declares state of economic emergency due to Smithfield Foods downsizing

MILFORD, Utah — A state of economic emergency has been declared in Beaver County.

Concerns are rising after Smithfield Foods, the county's largest employer and one of the largest hog operations in the nation, announced that it is downsizing.

"I think it's bigger than us. It's bigger than Beaver County. I think it's bigger than Utah," said a member of the Board of Beaver County Commissioners.

Smithfield will be closing two-thirds of its operation. As the county's largest employer, this will affect upwards of 450 jobs.

The Board of Beaver County Commissioners declared a "local state of economic emergency" Friday in an emergency meeting.

The board said the company's issue doesn't stem from within Utah.

"Smithfield Foods has announced that part of the problem is the regulations imposed by the state of California, in the processing plant located in California," a member of the board said.

Gov. Spencer Cox is now stepping into the conversation. A member of the board said they spoke with him Friday, and the governor said he called U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Leaders on the local levels are about the potential wave of hardship this move by the company could bring.

"I deeply empathize with those fellow employees, their families, the contractors, their families," Beaver City Mayor Matt Robinson said in Friday's meeting. "All of the affected businesses."

During this state of emergency, the board is calling on all municipal, state and national governments and organizations to help the county by providing resources to maintain operations.

Jim Monroe, the vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods, sent the following statement to FOX 13 News:

"More than two years ago we encountered a first-of-its-kind challenge. As an essential industry with responsibilities for the nation’s food supply, the challenges were particularly profound. We are immensely proud of the true dedication our team members showed to keep nutritious protein available as we took every appropriate measure to keep our workers safe. To date, we have invested more than $900 million to support worker safety, including paying workers to stay home, and have exceeded CDC and OSHA guidelines.

"The meat production system is a modern wonder, but it is not one that can be re-directed at the flip of a switch. That is the challenge we faced as restaurants closed, consumption patterns changed and hogs backed-up on farms with nowhere to go. The concerns we expressed were very real and we are thankful that a food crisis was averted and that we are starting to return to normal.

"Our company has a long heritage in supplying high-quality, nutritious and affordable protein to Americans. Did we make every effort to share with government officials our perspective on the pandemic and how it was impacting the food production system? Absolutely."