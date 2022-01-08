Beef recall issued after possible E. coli contamination

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled after a possible E. coli contamination was discovered, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

According to a release posted to the organization's website, the meat was shipped by Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc, based in Clackamas, Oregon, to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, and Utah.

The products being recalled were produced on December 20, 2021 and have the establishment number "EST. 965" in the USDA mark of inspection, printed next to the use or freeze by date. The meat was sold at WinCo, Wal-Mart, Albertsons, and Kroger stores.

The FSIS advises consumers who purchased the meat to either return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it out. Anyone with concerns about illness are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

Symptoms of E. Coli include dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps over the course of 2-8 days after exposure. While most people recover within a week, the bacterium can cause some people to develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure that is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urinary output.