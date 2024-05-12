Watch Now
Bees drop home game against Sacramento 4-2, snapping four-game winning streak

Posted at 10:35 PM, May 11, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday night, the Salt Lake Bees saw their four-game winning streak snapped after dropping the first game of their series against the Sacramento River Cats 4-2.

After scoring 49 runs in their first four home games, the Bees hit a wall against River Cats pitching starter Tommy Romero, who allowed just one unearned run on an error while striking out four and walking one.

Salt Lake scored another run to tie the game up at two all in the sixth inning when a wild pitch from Juan Sanchez allowed Jason Martin to cross home, but Sacramento closer Spencer Bivens allowed no hits through the final three innings to take the win.

The Bees have another chance against Sacramento on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

