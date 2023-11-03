Before you vote: What to know about the 2nd Congressional District race and their candidates

SALT LAKE CITY — Later this month, voters will decide who will ultimately fill Utah's open Second Congressional District seat.

This comes after Congressman Chris Stewart resigned on September 15, citing his wife's health issues.

Several candidates across various different political parties can be found on the ballot for the Second Congressional District seat.

At the front of the race are two very different candidates.

That includes Democrat Kathleen Riebe, who currently serves as a senator for Utah's Fifteenth district.

"We should be working to find solutions that help people come together, not be divisive," said Riebe.

On the other side is Republican Celeste Maloy, who served as a staffer for Congressman Stewart.

Maloy told FOX 13 News in September, that she considered herself a dark horse candidate heading into the Republican Primary Election.

"I think it's really important to be transparent and to stand in front of people and tell them how you feel about issues," said Maloy.

Riebe has a long history in education as a schoolteacher and took office in the senate back in 2019.

Riebe spoke about her thoughts on possibly raising taxes on the wealthy or at least allowing certain tax breaks to come to an end.

"In the state of Utah, we have sunset dates and those are going to sunset and expire and I think they should, we have had the largest gap of wage-earning potential in history almost, and I think that needs to be closed," said Riebe.

As a resident of southern Utah, Maloy sees herself as providing a unique perspective as a candidate in the race.

During a televised debate with Riebe last week, Maloy hit hard on inflation and cutting government spending.

"If we stop spending a lot of federal dollars, then things don't cost as much, when there are a lot of dollars circulating, then the prices get higher, So we've got to stop spending, we've got to stop passing big spending bills," said Maloy.

When it comes to issues abroad, both Riebe and Maloy touched on their thoughts of helping others like Ukraine and Taiwan.

"We have to condemn terrorism everywhere, we have to have a place where families feel safe, there has to be a lot of work with everyone, we can't just solve this as the United States, we need to start working with all of our allies, to provide them with the resources that they need," said Riebe.

As well as working to find a lasting peace in Israel.

"We need to let Israel take the lead on it, we need to support Israel while they decide what the best solution is in their home, we would never accept a foreign power telling us what the best solution is in our home, Israel is an important ally, not only are they the only democracy in that part of the world, they are also an important ally for our military," said Maloy.

Both candidates let it be known during last week's debate that they feel they are the best person to represent the Second Congressional District.

"Congress is struggling right now, things aren't going smoothly, and we really need somebody to get in this seat who knows how Congress works, who knows how to work with people and who already knows this district, I already have that experience," said Maloy.

"I'm a great candidate for this position because I have just dedicated the last 17 years of my life to public service and elected positions, I've spent two years on the state school board and five years in the Utah Senate," Riebe added.

Utah's Second Congressional District special election will take place on Tuesday, November 21.