Behind the scenes of 97-year history of Rice Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — Nestled among the campus buildings of the University of Utah stands a remarkable symbol of endurance and sporting history.

Rice Eccles Stadium, an iconic structure of steel and concrete, has stood as a testament to time for an impressive 97 years.

With substantial renovations in its past and plans for its centennial, this stadium is set to continue its legacy for generations to come.

As the anticipation builds for the home opener of the University of Utah football team, the stadium's seats remain empty.

However, there's a key player in the scene that has been a part of this environment for far longer, arguably holding more significance than any athlete on the field: the stadium itself.

Director of Stadium and Arena Event Services at the University of Utah, Aaron White, has an intimate connection with the stadium. "For me, the stadium isn't just a building. It's a place of experiences," White shares.

With 30 years of service at the stadium, White's journey began as a student working on event setups.

But to grasp the impact of this monumental structure, one must journey back to its origins. Established in 1927, the stadium initially bore the name UTES Stadium. “Previous to 1998, the stadium was UTES Stadium. That stadium was actually kind of a hole in the ground with oak timbers." He said.

The stadium underwent several transformations, eventually receiving the name Rice Stadium in 1972 through a generous donation from the Rice family.

The stadium's purpose evolved over the years. White explains, "The stadium was only open for football. So we opened the stadium a month prior to football, got it all ready to go."

The structure's significance reached new heights in 1998 when a donation from the Eccles family facilitated a massive rebuild in preparation for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The final touch came in 2018, with a gift from the Garff family that allowed for the renovation of the south end zone and the enclosure of the bowl, bringing the stadium on par with modern venues.

Despite its age, Rice Eccles Stadium continues to impress with its well-maintained appearance.

White reveals the effort behind the scenes: "We spend a lot of maintenance dollars on steel and concrete painting." Similar to maintaining a bridge or a battleship, the stadium's upkeep involves painting that spans several years.

As fans gather for the 2023 home opener, the stadium holds a special place in their hearts.

White, the steward of the stadium's legacy and future, emphasizes its importance: "It's a place for them to come and enjoy and socialize with each other... watching a touchdown pass and the stadium just erupts and feeling that energy. You can't get that anywhere else.”

With the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics on the horizon, the world may once again turn its attention to Salt Lake City.

As Rice Eccles Stadium stands strong, its story continues, an embodiment of the enduring spirit of sports and community.