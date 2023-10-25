Beloved hiking, cycling spot set to close for three years

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular Salt Lake City trail has one week left before it will be significantly restricted for a years-long construction project.

Pedestrians and cyclists have until next Wednesday to make the most of a mid-week walk up City Creek Canyon Road.

“It kind of revitalizes you. You can get away from the grind for an hour, escape into nature,” said Bill Hansen.

Starting next week, the northern stretch of City Creek Canyon past Bonneville Boulevard will be closed on weekdays until Jan. 2027, angering some who enjoy the recreating in the area.

“What are parks for? For us, right? Isn’t the idea that we would be able to use and enjoy this? To close it for three years makes no sense,” said Russell Walker.

The upcoming restrictions are part of a city project focusing on the Creek Water Treatment Plant. According to the public utilities department, the 50s-era facility’s aged infrastructure has “resulted in several structural and mechanical deficiencies.”

“It’s tough but I guess you have to do it in the purpose of helping the rest of the city and what’s going on with the water treatment plant,” said cyclist Paul Boivin.

The city said the decision wasn't made lightly and had to be done to let construction trucks safely come and go. During the construction period, the canyon road up to Picnic Site 16 will be open only on weekends and holidays.

“You’ve got to take advantage of it. There’s only a week left," said cyclist Sam Kennedy. "You don’t know what you have until it’s gone.”