Benefit concerts to raise funds for Ukraine and other refugees

SALT LAKE CITY — As war rages on in Ukraine, Utahns are still doing everything they can to help.

One concert will be held Friday night at the Libby Gardner Concert Hall and one will be held Saturday night at the Waterford School Concert Hall in Sandy.

Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

The concerts are spearheaded by internationally renowned pianist and Listen for Life founder, Donna Stoering.

"We're putting these on because we have so many contacts here that go back and forth to Ukraine and to Romania and Poland, helping either the displaced women and children in Ukraine or the refugees that are in the other countries," Stoering said.

Several musicians will be performing and classical musicians will play a variety of pieces including some traditional Ukrainian folk music.

The concerts are free to attend, but 100% of donations collected will go toward helping people in Ukraine as well as refugees in crisis from other countries.

