Bengali New Year, maple syrup, car shows and MORE events happening across Utah this Easter weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with Easter-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Downtown Easter Walk - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., several shops across downtown Logan will host a FREE event. Each shop will feature its own Easter-themed celebration for the whole family. Follow the link for more information and the full list of participating locations.

DAVIS COUNTY

West Bountiful Easter Egg Scramble - This Saturday at 9:30 a.m. the West Bountiful City Park will host a FREE event featuring Easter-related activities such as an Easter Egg hunt for several age categories and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Please bring your own basket. Follow the link for more information.

Syracuse Easter Egg Hunt - This Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Founders Park will host FREE event featuring Easter Egg Hunts for several age groups and Adaptive categories for individuals with disabilities. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

37th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. the Main Street Park in Cedar City will host a FREE Easter egg hunt featuring approximately 25,000 eggs, 120 prize baskets, 8 bicycles and more prizes. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Draper Easter Egg Hunt - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. the Galena Park will host a FREE event featuring Easter related activities such as face painting and meeting the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt begins at 10:00 a.m. Follow the link for more information.

Bengali New Year - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the Sunnyside Park at 1851 East Sunnyside Avenue will host a new year event featuring a colorful cultural rally and parade, unique vendor stalls, performances, and more! Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

UTAH COUNTY

Bigtooth Maple Festival - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Woodland Hills Lauritzen Field will host a FREE event featuring interactive booths about maple tapping and production, tasting tents, family games, live music, petting zoo and more! The Easter Bunny will appear at 12:00 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Easter at Skinny Dogz - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kiesel Avenie at 2261 will be shut down to host an event featuring Easter-themed activities for kids, photo opportunities, show cars and more. Follow the link for more information.

Ogden Beer Fest - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Monarch will host an event featuring craft and community beer, spirits, cider and more. Admission is $25 per person with a commemorative sample cup and 5 sample tokens. Follow the link for more information.