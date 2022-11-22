Best Friends celebrates Thanksgiving for its canine residents

KANAB, Utah — Sometimes it's good to have a dog's life, especially for those at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, who were treated to an early Thanksgiving feast by a local restaurant.

Courtesy of an anonymous donor, Sego Restaurant and chef Shon Foster prepared 700 pounds of canine-friendly food for the holiday dinner in "Dogtown" at the sanctuary.

“Once they see the food and start to eat, you can see the excitement throughout their whole body,” Foster said. “I get to be a hero for a day. It’s kind of emotional.”

Best Friends staff prepared the meals according to each dog's special dietary needs.

“Watching the dogs enjoy this meal is just the best feeling. It really makes our hearts soar,” said Kayla Riding, Dogtown supervisor.

