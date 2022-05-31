Best friends paint murals around Utah

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The streets of Utah are becoming more colorful, and it has nothing to do with the blooming flowers.

New murals are popping up on buildings, all thanks to best friends who are helping propel the growth of the art form.

They may not be into rock and roll, but Alli VanKleeck and Caroline Kane go by Smock and Roll. It’s the name of the mural painting business they started three years ago, which creates massive motifs for residential and commercial spaces.

"It just has been exponential growth each year. Even with the pandemic and everything, people still want art," said VanKleeck.

Beyond the bottom line, Alli and Caroline say more cities have embraced this free form of public art through mural-centric festivals that attract artists from around the globe.

The duo recently created a larger-than-life lily pad scene for South Salt Lake’s Mural Fest earlier this month.

“They kind of function as an outdoor art gallery, and art is something anyone can talk to," VanKleeck explained.

“Whether you like the piece or not, it does spark some sort of thought in you," said Kane.

Smock and Roll are now gearing up for Midvale's Mural Fest scheduled for June.