SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Provo man riding an e-bike in Summit County died Thursday afternoon after swerving into oncoming traffic and colliding with a truck.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said that that 3:16 p.m., a caller reported a black GMC Sierra vehicle hit a man on a bicycle on Old Highway 40 near Forestdale Road.

Deputies later learned from witnesses that the 21-year-old man from Provo was riding an electric assist bicycle traveling South when, for unknown reasons, he swerved into the travel lanes and crossed into oncoming traffic.

A 44-year-old man driving his truck northbound in the area was unable to avoid hitting the man on the bike, the sheriff's office said.

Although the Provo man was wearing a helmet, he sustained fatal injuries and died after being flown by helicopter to the hospital.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the decedent, and to those who were involved in and witness to this tragedy," officials said.

The identity of the bicyclist was not made available, pending notification of family.