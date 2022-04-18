Bicyclist killed by UTA train in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A bicyclist was killed by Utah Transit Authority train Monday morning in Sandy, authorities say.

According to a spokesperson for UTA, it happened at a train crossing at 8751 South.

A person on a bike who was riding westbound got to the crossing where the lights were on and gate was down. The cyclist waited for the northbound train to pass. Then the cyclist lifted the gate arm to go underneath it and rode into the path of an oncoming southbound train and was killed by the impact.

"It’s common to have two trains reach crossings at the same time in opposite directions. That’s why the gate arms remain down and the lights stay on," said a UTA spokesperson.

The medical examiner was headed to the scene and all activity on those rails had been stopped and there is a bus bridge between Midvale Center and historic Sandy.

The cyclist had not been identified. FOX 13 News has a crew headed to the scene.