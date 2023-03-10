Biden budget recommends funding for transportation projects, including 2 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In a budget unveiled by President Biden Thursday, billions of dollars were recommended to fund 18 major transportation projects across the country, including two in Utah.

The first recommendation would send $316.8 million to the Beehive State to help fund the FrontRunner Strategic Double Track project.

In 2021, the Utah State Legislature approved $300 million to improve double tracking, which the Utah Transit Authority says will increase the speed, reliability and frequency of the existing FrontRunner service.

Some areas of the FrontRunner route are double-tracked, but enhanced funding would build on the current areas and provide other enhancements for the service.

The proposed budget unveiled by Biden would include double-tracking as well as purchasing ten new train cars.

A second project that would get added funding under Biden's proposed budget would be the Midvalley Connector Bus Rapid Transit project, a project that would dedicate enhances bus service and bus-only lanes of traffic through Taylorsville, Murray and West Valley City.

The recommended funding would give $54.7 million to the project.

Bus rapid transit (BRT) is currently implemented in Provo and Orem through the Utah Valley Express service. Buses are more frequent with five to 15 minutes between pick-ups, bus-only lanes of traffic, full-service bus stations with shelter and seating and more benefits.