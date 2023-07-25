Big fire at Salem rodeo grounds late Monday night

SALEM, Utah — There was a big fire at the Salem rodeo grounds late Monday night.

That’s in Utah County.

The Salem Police Department tells FOX 13 News that the fire was reported at 10:19 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting 30 feet into the air.

There was not an event underway at the time, and investigators say the fire started in some green waste at the rodeo grounds.

Ground crews had pushed the waste into a big pile, and somehow the fire started.

Crews often burn the green waste, but usually not in summer and this one was not planned.

No one was injured.

Crews battled the fire for a big part of the night before getting it put out.

Even though the flames were impressive, police say the fire was kept to the pile of green waste and there was no damage caused to any of the structures.