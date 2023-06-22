Biker critically injured after crash with SUV in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic in one Salt Lake City neighborhood will be impacted for "several hours" due to a critical crash between a biker and an SUV that happened Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Guardsman Way and Sunnyside Avenue.



Police didn't give many immediate details on how the crash happened, but did say the cyclist suffered critical injuries.

Officials said traffic in the area of the crash will be impacted for "several hours" and asked that the public avoid the area while an investigation is conducted.

