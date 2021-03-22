Bill cracking down on 'troubled teen' industry among 56 bills signed into law by Utah's governor

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Governor Spencer Cox has signed a bill that cracks down on Utah's so-called "troubled teen" industry.
The governor signed Senate Bill 127, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork. It puts more oversight over schools and programs that operate in Utah dealing with youth substance abuse and behavioral issues.
The bill got support from celebrity Paris Hilton, who personally appeared to testify at the Utah State Legislature about abuses she suffered as a teenager at the Provo Canyon School in the 1990s. She has been advocating for reforms and to shut down these types of programs.
"I am proof that money doesn’t protect against abuse," Hilton said during her testimony in February.
Hilton has accused these programs of profiting off of abusing children with little to no state oversight. SB127 allows for surprise inspections and ways for youth in them to complain to state officials of any problems.
Cox was in Cedar City for a series of bill signings on rural interests. Here are the other bills he has signed into law:
|HB 30 _
|Tax Modifications. Barlow, S.
|HB 39 _
|Corporate Tax Unadjusted Income Amendments. Sagers, D.
|HB 40 _
|Tax Status Disclosure Amendments. Thurston, N.
|HB 46 _
|Student Prosperity Savings Program Amendments, Eliason, S.
|HB 91 _
|Tax Credit for Alternative Fuel Heavy Duty Vehicles. Stoddard, A.
|HB 120 _
|Unemployment Insurance Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J
|HB 217 _
|Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments. Maloy, A.
|HB 223 _
|Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments. Ballard, M.
|HB 224 _
|Pollinator Amendments. Matthews, A.
|HB 247 _
|Transient Room Tax Amendments. Albrecht, C.
|HB 270 _
|Property Tax Valuation Amendments. Hawkes, T.
|HB 272 _
|Special License Plate Amendments. Ray, P.
|HB 279 _
|Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth. Snow, V.
|HB 341 _
|Bears Ears Visitor Center Advisory Committee. Owens, D.
|HB 356 _
|Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing. Albrecht, C.
|HB 368 _
|State Planning Agencies Amendments. Spendlove, R.
|HB 388 _
|State Energy Policy Amendments. Albrecht, C.
|HB 390 _
|Urban Farming Amendments, Kohler, M.
|HB 409 _
|Municipal and County Land Use and Development Revisions. Waldrip, S
|HB 416 _
|Local Tax Sales Amendments. Hall, C.
|HB 433 _
|Amendments Related to Infrastructure Funding. Schultz, M.
|HCR 12 _
|Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Cooperative Action Regarding National Monuments. Albrecht, C
|HCR 15 _
|Concurrent Resolution Emphasizing the Importance of Civics Education. Snow, V.
|HCR 19 _
|Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Farmers Feeding Utah. Chew, S.
|HCR 21 _
|Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the 100th Year Anniversary of the Department of Agriculture and Food. Kohler, M.
|SB 18 _
|Property Tax Exemption Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 24 _
|Property Tax Revisions. Bramble, C.
|SB 25 _
|Corporate Tax Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 26 _
|Property Tax Relief Amendments. Davis, G.
|SB 35 _
|Income Tax Domicile Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 42 _
|Tax Commission Collection Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 62 _
|Gubernatorial Transfer of Power. Ipson, D.
|SB 73 _
|Vehicle Registration Checkoff and Fee Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 88 _
|Local Option Sales Tax Distribution Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 97 _
|Charitable Prescription Drug Recycling Program Amendments. Vickers, E.
|SB 115 _
|Retirement System Transparency Requirements. Fillmore, L.
|SB 122 _
|Custody Amendments. Anderegg, J.
|SB 127 _
|Human Services Program Amendments. Mckell, M.
|SB 133 _
|Severance Tax Revenue Amendments. Hinkins, D.
|SB 136 _
|Higher Education Scholarships Amendments. Owens, D.
|SB 149 _
|Massage Therapy Practice Act Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 161 _
|Mental Health Systems Amendments. Weiler, T.
|SB 185 _
|Capitol Meeting Room Designation. Adams, S.
|SB 188 _
|Procurement Code Revisions. Owens, D.
|SB 194 _
|Utah Main Street Program. Owens, D.
|SB 197 _
|Trust Deed Amendments. Wilson, C.
|SB 214 _
|Official Language Amendments. Cullimore, K.
|SB 215 _
|Sex Offender Registry Amendments. Anderegg, J.
|SB 217 _
|Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Act. Harper. W.
|SB 225 _
|Navajo Water Rights Negotiation. Hinkins, D
|SB 226 _
|Online Education Program Revisions. Johnson, J.
|SB 233 _
|Military Installation Development Authority Amendments. Stevenson, J.
|SB 243 _
|Political Subdivisions Amendments. Stevenson, J.
|SCR 6 _
|Concurrent Resolution Supporting the Removal of Uranium Mill Tailings Near the Colorado River in Moab. Hinkins, D.
|SCR 7 _
|Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Life and Achievements of Jerry Sloan, Fillmore, L.
|SCR 8 _
|Concurrent Resolution Supporting Utah's Natural Resources and Energy Industries. Hinkins, D.