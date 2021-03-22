Menu

Bill cracking down on 'troubled teen' industry among 56 bills signed into law by Utah's governor

Rick Bowmer/AP
Paris Hilton looks on after speaking at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Hilton has been speaking out about abuse she says she suffered at a boarding school in Utah in the 1990s and she testified in front of state lawmakers weighing new regulations for the industry. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Paris Hilton
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Governor Spencer Cox has signed a bill that cracks down on Utah's so-called "troubled teen" industry.

The governor signed Senate Bill 127, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork. It puts more oversight over schools and programs that operate in Utah dealing with youth substance abuse and behavioral issues.

The bill got support from celebrity Paris Hilton, who personally appeared to testify at the Utah State Legislature about abuses she suffered as a teenager at the Provo Canyon School in the 1990s. She has been advocating for reforms and to shut down these types of programs.

"I am proof that money doesn’t protect against abuse," Hilton said during her testimony in February.

Hilton has accused these programs of profiting off of abusing children with little to no state oversight. SB127 allows for surprise inspections and ways for youth in them to complain to state officials of any problems.

Cox was in Cedar City for a series of bill signings on rural interests. Here are the other bills he has signed into law:

HB 30 _Tax Modifications. Barlow, S.
HB 39 _Corporate Tax Unadjusted Income Amendments. Sagers, D.
HB 40 _Tax Status Disclosure Amendments. Thurston, N.
HB 46 _Student Prosperity Savings Program Amendments, Eliason, S.
HB 91 _Tax Credit for Alternative Fuel Heavy Duty Vehicles. Stoddard, A.
HB 120 _Unemployment Insurance Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J
HB 217 _Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments. Maloy, A.
HB 223 _Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments. Ballard, M.
HB 224 _Pollinator Amendments. Matthews, A.
HB 247 _Transient Room Tax Amendments. Albrecht, C.
HB 270 _Property Tax Valuation Amendments. Hawkes, T.
HB 272 _Special License Plate Amendments. Ray, P.
HB 279 _Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth. Snow, V.
HB 341 _Bears Ears Visitor Center Advisory Committee. Owens, D.
HB 356 _Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing. Albrecht, C.
HB 368 _State Planning Agencies Amendments. Spendlove, R.
HB 388 _State Energy Policy Amendments. Albrecht, C.
HB 390 _Urban Farming Amendments, Kohler, M.
HB 409 _Municipal and County Land Use and Development Revisions. Waldrip, S
HB 416 _Local Tax Sales Amendments. Hall, C.
HB 433 _Amendments Related to Infrastructure Funding. Schultz, M.
HCR 12 _Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Cooperative Action Regarding National Monuments. Albrecht, C
HCR 15 _Concurrent Resolution Emphasizing the Importance of Civics Education. Snow, V.
HCR 19 _Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Farmers Feeding Utah. Chew, S.
HCR 21 _Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the 100th Year Anniversary of the Department of Agriculture and Food. Kohler, M.
SB 18 _Property Tax Exemption Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 24 _Property Tax Revisions. Bramble, C.
SB 25 _Corporate Tax Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 26 _Property Tax Relief Amendments. Davis, G.
SB 35 _Income Tax Domicile Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 42 _Tax Commission Collection Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 62 _Gubernatorial Transfer of Power. Ipson, D.
SB 73 _Vehicle Registration Checkoff and Fee Amendments. Fillmore, L.
SB 88 _Local Option Sales Tax Distribution Amendments. Fillmore, L.
SB 97 _Charitable Prescription Drug Recycling Program Amendments. Vickers, E.
SB 115 _Retirement System Transparency Requirements. Fillmore, L.
SB 122 _Custody Amendments. Anderegg, J.
SB 127 _Human Services Program Amendments. Mckell, M.
SB 133 _Severance Tax Revenue Amendments. Hinkins, D.
SB 136 _Higher Education Scholarships Amendments. Owens, D.
SB 149 _Massage Therapy Practice Act Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 161 _Mental Health Systems Amendments. Weiler, T.
SB 185 _Capitol Meeting Room Designation. Adams, S.
SB 188 _Procurement Code Revisions. Owens, D.
SB 194 _Utah Main Street Program. Owens, D.
SB 197 _Trust Deed Amendments. Wilson, C.
SB 214 _Official Language Amendments. Cullimore, K.
SB 215 _Sex Offender Registry Amendments. Anderegg, J.
SB 217 _Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Act. Harper. W.
SB 225 _Navajo Water Rights Negotiation. Hinkins, D
SB 226 _Online Education Program Revisions. Johnson, J.
SB 233 _Military Installation Development Authority Amendments. Stevenson, J.
SB 243 _Political Subdivisions Amendments. Stevenson, J.
SCR 6 _Concurrent Resolution Supporting the Removal of Uranium Mill Tailings Near the Colorado River in Moab. Hinkins, D.
SCR 7 _Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Life and Achievements of Jerry Sloan, Fillmore, L.
SCR 8 _Concurrent Resolution Supporting Utah's Natural Resources and Energy Industries. Hinkins, D.
