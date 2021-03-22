Bill cracking down on 'troubled teen' industry among 56 bills signed into law by Utah's governor

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Governor Spencer Cox has signed a bill that cracks down on Utah's so-called "troubled teen" industry.

The governor signed Senate Bill 127, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork. It puts more oversight over schools and programs that operate in Utah dealing with youth substance abuse and behavioral issues.

The bill got support from celebrity Paris Hilton, who personally appeared to testify at the Utah State Legislature about abuses she suffered as a teenager at the Provo Canyon School in the 1990s. She has been advocating for reforms and to shut down these types of programs.

"I am proof that money doesn’t protect against abuse," Hilton said during her testimony in February.

Hilton has accused these programs of profiting off of abusing children with little to no state oversight. SB127 allows for surprise inspections and ways for youth in them to complain to state officials of any problems.

Cox was in Cedar City for a series of bill signings on rural interests. Here are the other bills he has signed into law: