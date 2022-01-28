Bill demanding curriculum be posted publicly or face a lawsuit won't go forward

SALT LAKE CITY — A controversial bill demanding all public school curriculum be posted online for parents to review or school districts could face a lawsuit will not go forward this year.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-West Jordan, confirmed to FOX 13 through the House of Representatives that he has abandoned the bill this year.

The bill was a target of the Utah Education Association, which has argued the bill was "insulting" and would drive teachers from the profession.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.