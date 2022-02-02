Bill passes reaffirming medical cannabis should be treated like any other prescription drug

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has passed a bill reaffirming lawmakers' stance that medical cannabis should be treated like any other prescription drug.

The House of Representatives voted 68-4 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City. It reaffirms that legal medical cannabis card holders are entitled to protection from job actions, including government employees.

FOX 13 News first reported on the issue last year. The Utah Patients Coalition, which helped pass the original ballot initiative legalizing medical cannabis in Utah, said some first responders were getting into trouble with city governments for even having a medical cannabis card, even though they were following the law.

The problem irked lawmakers, who said they always intended for medical cannabis to be treated like any other prescription drug. While patients cannot use on the job, they shouldn't face punishment for simply being a medical cannabis card holder.

Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, went so far as to say he hoped private industry would follow suit and treat medical cannabis the same.

The bill now goes to Governor Spencer Cox for his signature or veto.