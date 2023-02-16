Bill pushing to close Utah abortion clinics by 2024 moves forward

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill that would require all abortion clinics in the state to close by 2024 passed out of committee on Wednesday.

The House Judiciary Committee heard comment on HB 467, which is sponsored by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee (R-Clearfield).

"We assume that about January 2024 is definitely when the case will, we will see a disposition on the case, we actually put that language in the bill," said Rep. Lisonbee.

Rep. Lisonbee's bill would require abortions to be performed in a hospital with limited exceptions. It would also prohibit the licensing of abortion clinics in the state after May 2nd, 2023.

"It's the state's responsibility to protect the most vulnerable and that does include the unborn," said Rep. Lisonbee.

Rep. Lisonbee's bill also limits exceptions for incest to only be made for children under the age of 12 and exceptions for pregnancies that haven't reached 18 weeks.

Language in her bill also states it would be a criminal offense for anyone other than doctors licensed here in Utah to prescribe abortion pills.

The bill was met with opposition by lawmakers on the other side of the isle.

"I don't want to be a part of controlling people's most basic reproductive choices, I don't want, when I'm involved in making those basic reproductive choices, as I have been personally," said Rep. Brian King (D-Salt Lake).

About a dozen people spoke before committee members on Wednesday.

Gabby Saunders is a lobbyist with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG)

She spoke out against HB 467, calling this a very complex issue with a lot of emotion.

"We're putting women in positions where they may have to choose their own life and or they may have to choose watching their child be born and suffer tremendously At the expense of anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 when there are clinics that are perfectly safe," said Saunders.

Mary Kelch, the CFO with Pro-Life Utah told FOX 13 News she is happy to see the bill move forward.

"We hoped on June 24 when our injunction or when our trigger law went into place, that would be the end of abortion," said Kelch. "Obviously any more protections we can get out there for women were excited about, we are for women."

HB 467 now moves to the full house for a vote.

Also passing out of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday was HB 297, which is sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan).

Rep. Birkeland's bill requires rape victims to report to police in order to obtain emergency abortion medication.