Bill restricts talk of sexual orientation, gender identity in Utah classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill introduced on Utah's Capitol Hill would limit discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity in school classrooms, among other topics.

Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, introduced House Bill 303. It prohibits school employees from endorsing, promoting or disparaging viewpoints on race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. However, the bill also forbids educators from anything that would "invite, suggest, or encourage a student to reconsider or change" a student's religious, political or social views or sexual orientation or gender identity.

"It's not about people’s existence for sure, its about advocating for certain political and ideological viewpoints that are outside the curriculum. That’s what it’s about," Rep. Stenquist told FOX 13 News in an interview on Wednesday.

Rep. Stenquist said the bill would also likely prohibit flags being displayed in classrooms like those for Black Lives Matter or the LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

The bill has been in the works for months now. At a November interim meeting of the Utah State Legislature, the LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Utah and the American Federation of Teachers union expressed concern about the legislation.