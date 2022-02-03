Watch
Bill to ban 'selfies' while driving advances in the Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that effectively bans "selfies" while driving in Utah has passed a Senate committee unanimously.

Senate Bill 102, sponsored by Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, passed the Senate Transportation Committee. It adds video recording and photographs while driving to the list of offenses under Utah's distracted driving law, making it a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine.

The bill is apparently in response to people who post videos on social media of themselves talking about their lives while in a moving vehicle. Sen. Wilson argued it creates a traffic and safety hazard.

In previous years, lawmakers themselves have been caught participating in public meetings while driving someplace (the House and Senate have since cracked down on that practice).

The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

