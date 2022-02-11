Bill to put period products in every Utah school passes — pending funding

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate stood and applauded following the unanimous vote in support of a bill to put period products in every school in the state.

The Senate voted in favor of House Bill 162, which creates a private-public partnership to ensure free access to menstruation products in Utah schools.

"This bill is incredibly important," Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, said on the Senate floor. "I hate to say this, we wouldn’t envision charging people for toilet paper in our schools, right? These products are just as important to our young women and this is an opportunity to make that available in a very safe and appropriate manner to every child."

The bill has had sizable support on Capitol Hill to address an issue long-ignored. Girls have missed school because they haven't had access to menstruation products. The Policy Project, a group that has advocated for it, rounded up donors and persuaded lawmakers to fund the initiative.

The bill has a final vote in the Senate. It has been tabled to ensure there is adequate funding in the overall budget process.