SALT LAKE CITY — A bill to expand Utah's animal cruelty laws has unanimously passed a House committee.

Provo Rep. Marsha Judkins' bill expands the law to ban animal fighting of any kind. The state currently prohibits cockfighting and dogfighting.

The bill would also make it illegal to take children to animal fighting events. Penaltirs will also get a slight enhancement.

The bill will now go to the full House for a vote.