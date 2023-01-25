Bills begin to be introduced to save the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of bills are being introduced designed to save the Great Salt Lake.

At a news conference, the Utah Rivers Council announced its support for a resolution from Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, setting a goal level for the Great Salt Lake. Right now, the Great Salt Lake is at 4,190 feet. His resolution would set a goal of 4,198 feet.

The group also supported Rep. Joel Briscoe's bill to dip into water infrastructure funding to help the Great Salt Lake. The bill diverts money from the Lake Powell Pipeline and Bear River Project toward the Great Salt Lake.

"The crisis now is the Great Salt Lake," he said.

It is unclear if the Democrats' bills will have support in the Republican supermajority Utah State Legislature.

A series of bills are being introduced in the legislature dealing with water conservation and saving the lake, including plans for massive funding boosts for agriculture optimization and turf reduction.

